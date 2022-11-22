Angola’s Finance Minister to Shape Energy Investment Dialogue at Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2022

LUANDA, Angola, November 22, 2022/ — H.E. Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves de Sousa, Minister of Finance of Angola, will be attending and participating as a speaker at the 2022 edition of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (http://bit.ly/3UyBCpP).

Now in its third edition, AOG 2022 represents Angola’s premier event for the hydrocarbon (http://bit.ly/3V4HreA) sector and will run from November 29–December 01 in Luanda.

Under the theme ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola,’ AOG 2022 will host H.E. Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves de Sousa in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking sessions, one-on-one meetings and various forums where the minister will promote the attractiveness of Angola’s oil and gas (http://bit.ly/3EtY4ZT) sector as well as network, discuss, negotiate and sign investment deals with global investors.

The presence of the finance minister at Angola’s biggest gathering for energy policymakers, companies and investors will be crucial in shaping discussions around investment opportunities for local, regional and global firms across Angola’s entire oil and gas value chain as Africa’s largest crude oil producer (https://bit.ly/3UVFcKv) seeks to maximize the development, exploitation and monetization of its vast energy resources to drive energy security and socioeconomic developments.

Since her 2019 appointment as finance minister, H.E Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves de Sousa has been instrumental in revamping the business and finance environment and in positioning Angola (http://bit.ly/3ACoIi1) as a world class energy investment destination. As a result, an increasing number of global energy majors and international independents including TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Eni and Chevron are launching massive investment campaigns in the southern African country.

Prior to her current role as finance minister, H.E Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves de Sousa worked as a Finance Technician at Sonangol ESSA, in executive positions with the Capital Market Commission in Angola and Banco Privado Atlântico and as a lecturer for finance at the Executive MBA promoted by the Catholic Business School Alliance and at UCAN – Business School. In this regard, the minister’s extensive experience in finance and in the energy sector makes her the ideal candidate to drive investments (http://bit.ly/3OziwNB) dialogue at AOG 2022.

As the first woman to be appointed as Minister of Finance in Angola, H.E Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves de Sousa will also discuss the importance of gender diversity and inclusivity in driving investments and Angola’s oil and gas industry expansion.