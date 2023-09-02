Illegal Fishing Persists Along the Zambezi River

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, Sept. 2 – Above the Victoria Falls lies a calmer portion of the Zambezi River, where one can experience the excitement of fishing for Tiger fish. These elusive fish require some skill to catch as they are known for their aggressiveness, which adds to the thrill. They can grow as large as 33 lbs (15 kgs), making for a challenging catch. Regardless of your experience level, a day spent on the Zambezi with a line in the water and the wilderness surrounding the banks is a day well spent.

The Zambezi River is home to over 75 fish species, but the most sought-after among them is the Tiger Fish. On your fishing trip, you can also find African Pike, Barbel, Upper Zambezi Yellow Fish, Bream, or Tilapia. While they may not fight as aggressively as Tigers, a good 5 lb fish can quickly snap light tackle if given the chance. Spinners and lures are the most common methods for catching these fish, although using light tackle, a fly, and a fly rod is gaining popularity and adds an extra dimension to this exciting sport.

Both Namibian and Zambian authorities are struggling to combat illegal fishing practices, as individuals continue to use mosquito nets and other illegal fishing gear. Many have been arrested and faced hefty fines, but this has not deterred them from engaging in these illegal activities along the Zambezi River. Recently, several illegal fishermen were apprehended along the Linyanti Road, with their vehicles loaded with fresh and dried fish destined for the lucrative market at Kasumbalesa.

Illegal fishing remains a significant issue in the region due to the thriving fish market in Congo. Poverty and high unemployment rates also contribute to these illegal fishing activities, as they serve as a means of food and income for local communities. Law enforcement officers cannot be present everywhere at all times, and illegal fishing syndicates, often with the help of local villagers along the river, have mastered routes to continue harvesting and transporting tons of fish across borders. – Namibia Daily News