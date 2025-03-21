Parliamentary committee recommends unemployment assistance grant.

March 21, 2025 Windhoek–THE Parliamentary Standing Committee on Constitutional and Legal Matters has advised the government to establish an unemployment fund akin to the Veterans Act of 2008, which will act as a safety net for the overwhelming number of Namibians facing joblessness.

As per the Namibia Statistics 2023 Labour Force Survey data, although there are 1.87 million Namibians who are of working age, the number of people employed was approximated to be 546,805.

The suggestion is a reaction to a request by Saddam Amushelelo from the NEFF political party, urging the National Assembly to utilize Article 44 of the Namibian Constitution to create an Unemployment Fund akin to the Veterans Act of 2008.

The petition was later forwarded to the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs for investigation and to report to the National Assembly. The petitioner referenced the World Bank Report from 2022, which stated that Namibia ranked as the second most unequal nation globally. The petitioner states that even though Namibia possesses rich natural and mineral resources, around 1.6 million individuals in Namibia live in poverty, mainly comprising previously disadvantaged and black individuals, alongside 1.2 million unemployed, most of whom are young and previously disadvantaged.

The petitioner asserted that every unemployed Namibian should be given a monthly social grant sufficient for a decent standard of living; and following the creation of an Unemployment Fund, all individuals should receive a one-time payment of N$250,000.00 to initiate various projects they choose.

Kletus Karondo, the chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs, stated that the Committee believes the petition is pertinent, has merits, and serves the public interest.

“It has been submitted at the appropriate moment, as the government, via the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment Creation, and the Social Security Commission is also seeking solutions to the unemployment issue in the country; therefore, the petition could enhance and expedite the initiatives, actions, and efforts presently being undertaken by the government. The recognition of Namibia as one of the most unequal countries worldwide is a significant issue for the Committee and should likewise concern all Honourable Members in this esteemed House. Karondo stated, “The government’s recent positive move via a Cabinet Directive to establish an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is a commendable step forward and receives full support from the Committee.”

Nevertheless, he mentioned that the stipulations linked to the UIF vary somewhat from what the petition requests.

The Committee is concerned about the criteria and conditions under which the fund will support unemployed Namibians, along with the duration of the assistance. Every unemployed Namibian should be able to qualify for support until they find a job. The government ought to provide a reasonable support grant to help meet the basic needs of an unemployed individual. With the inauguration of our first female President of Namibia, Her Excellency Madam Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on 21st March 2025, this upcoming Thursday, I am confident that the new administration will carry on with initiatives and programs aimed at combating poverty, particularly youth unemployment, in Namibia,” Karondo stated.

He mentioned that the Committee has put forward several recommendations, including that the government, via the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, the Social Security Commission, and the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, must fully implement Article 95 of the Namibian Constitution, particularly sub-article (g), which mandates the State to enact Laws to guarantee that the unemployed, the disabled, the poor, and the underprivileged receive social benefits and services deemed fair and affordable by Parliament, taking into account the State’s resources.

SHOWN: Kletus Karondo, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee.

WaDisho

Photo: John John