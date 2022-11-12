Pensioner run over in Omusati

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 12 – Natanael Kalompho (62), was run over by a vehicle at the Oshoto location, Onekukumo village on Thursday evening and died at the scene.

Crime Investigations Coordinator, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho said the incident occurred around 21h00 and a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Simaho said the 33-year-old unlicensed driver of the vehicle had been arrested and will be charged.

“It is alleged that the unlicensed driver of a silver Toyota station wagon with an Oshakati registration number was driving from the Otutututu location to the Onelao location, and he ran over Kalompho at the Oshoto location,” he said.

Simaho Kalompho was crossing the road while pushing a bicycle when he was hit by the vehicle and he died at the scene of the accident.

The body was transported to the Outapi hospital mortuary.