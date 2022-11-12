Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Pensioner run over in Omusati
Pensioner run over in Omusati
Community

Pensioner run over in Omusati

November 12, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 12 – Natanael Kalompho (62), was run over by a vehicle at the Oshoto location, Onekukumo village on Thursday evening and died at the scene.

Crime Investigations Coordinator, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho said the incident occurred around 21h00 and a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Simaho said the 33-year-old unlicensed driver of the vehicle had been arrested and will be charged.

“It is alleged that the unlicensed driver of a silver Toyota station wagon with an Oshakati registration number was driving from the Otutututu location to the Onelao location, and he ran over Kalompho at the Oshoto location,” he said.

Simaho Kalompho was crossing the road while pushing a bicycle when he was hit by the vehicle and he died at the scene of the accident.

The body was transported to the Outapi hospital mortuary.

Post Views: 98
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NHE participates in the MTC Knock Out Project...

August 13, 2020

NAMDIA commits 2 million to COVID-19.

April 2, 2020

Capricorn Group brings hope and warmth to Hope...

June 6, 2022

All set for a massive demonstration

October 27, 2022

Bethanie resident hassles to feed family due job...

July 15, 2022

Let’s work to meet the government half way...

June 29, 2022

RNF continues support for community recycling initiatives

June 13, 2022

Fighting hunger with our gardens

April 28, 2022

Two vehicles collide at Onanime village

August 23, 2022

Capricorn Group partners with Gondwana Care Trust in...

March 25, 2021