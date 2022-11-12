Mushelenga on the drive to eliminate tribalism.

By Charmaine Boois

Mariental, Nov. 12 – The minister of information and communication technology (ICT), Peya Mushelenga visited the Hardap region as part of his effort to promote his nationhood and national pride under the slogan “My Namibia, My Country, My Pride.”

The engagement, which took place on Friday at the government building and was hosted by the Ministry of Information and communication technology, was attended by local council members from the towns and villages of the Hardap region as well as representatives from the different line ministries.

The minister’s campaign includes bringing together various leaders from all regions to increase understanding of the programme and the part they can play in its successful implementation.

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba started this programme in April 2011. This effort aimed to instil in all Namibians a sense of nationhood, patriotism, and national pride.

The minister said in his address that there are several areas in which we as a country deprive ourselves; he focused more on tribal diversion, which promotes tribalism.

“For a nation to rise, the tribe must die, there is no sense in nationhood in the form of tribalism,” said Mushelenga.

He stressed that the spirit of nationhood will promote harmony inside the nation and among its citizens as well as teach Namibians that you cannot be proud of your country while committing crimes to damage others or robbing people of their food through corruption.

One of the goals of this programme is to teach and instil in young children and schoolchildren the importance of respecting the Namibian flag and singing the national anthem with pride.

The council members were enthusiastic about the initiative and actively engaged in the conversation about the campaign.

The councillor for the Mariental rural constituency Deensia Swartbooi welcomed the project to the area in her concluding remarks.

“We as the Hardap region will take part to make this project a success,” said the councillor.