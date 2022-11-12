Miss Namibia tours Oshana schools

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 12 – Miss Namibia 2022, Cassia Sharpley, is visiting some schools in the Oshana region to motivate pupils and encourage them to be their true selves.

Her mission is to inspire children to be who they want to be and young people to be self-sufficient and independent.

Her first port of call was Maurits Devenish Private School in Ongwediva where she encouraged pupils to make their voices heard and work hard to achieve their dreams.

Sharpley also visited the Frans Aupa Iindongo Special Care Centre at Okandjengedhi in the Oshana region.

The centre was established in 2002 and currently looks after 25 children with special needs.

Some of the children were abandoned by their mothers at the centre up to four years ago.

The centre needs renovations to required set standards so that it can be registered with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare.

The centre also needs adequate ablution facilities, food, diapers, toys, and stationery.

The children at the centre depending on the pension grant of Aili Shilongo, their caretaker, and donations from good Samaritans.

Parents who dropped their children at the centre paid Shilongo nothing, despite that, she never gave up on taking care of the needy children.

Sharpley’s visit to Oshana will also include a fun day and a fund-raising gala dinner to benefit a local church and some schools she is visiting.

She is also raising funds for her trip to the United States of America to compete in Miss Universe 2022 and to raise Namibia’s profile around the world.