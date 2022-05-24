More funds needed to get youth involved in WAD programmes

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 24 May 2022 – The main challenge holding the youth back from taking part in their programmes is funding, according to Women’s Action for Development (WAD) coordinator in //Kharas region, Patrick Jossob.

While WAD is a non-governmental organisation aimed at empowering women, it caters for men and youth as well

Their project does not depend on donors and sponsors. They have different short courses that they offer in order to sustain it. The community development programme is also available in the northern regions of the country.

“The main challenge we face in the region is that youth are willing to part take in the programme but a lack of funding is what is holding them back,” Jossob explained.

“We are a project that gives back to the community through the practical skills programmes that we offer,” he said.

Jossob added that they have annual outreach programmes where they go out to teach youth and refresh them in fields that they have studied, but have been without employment for a long time.

Some of the programmes they offer are about civic education, gender-based violence, substance abuse etc.

“This project does not only cater for the woman but for the man as well,” he added. It not only helps on the political side but on the economics side as well as they offer classes like computer literacy, hospitality, basic business, needlework and many more. – Namibia Daily News