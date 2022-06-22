Agriculture ministry steps in with a new water tanker for Oshikoto

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 22 June 2022 – The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform has given the Oshikoto Regional Council a new and highly equipped multipurpose 4×4 Mercedes Benz 18 000 litre water tank truck to address the water shortage and scarcity in the region.

The N$2.6 million tanker will be used to deliver water to more than 51 schools, health facilities, and communities faced with the challenge of water scarcity. It will also be used in times of emergencies, such as during fire fighting, drought, low water supply due to a pipe burst or low pressure, as well as during the construction of roads.







Accepting the support on Monday on behalf of the region, council chairperson, Samuel Shivute stated that, “this support came at the right time and it is a step in the right direction as well as an appropriate intervention by the government to address the issue of water in the region while awaiting an everlasting solution to this challenge.”

He further added that “considering the issue of unavailability of funds and hard economic times in the world, such interventions by the government are highly welcomed and will be cherished by all inhabitants of Oshikoto Region.

“I, therefore, would like to commend and express our gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forest for a step forward in responding to the needs of our people, as water is life,” Shivute concluded. – Namibia Daily News