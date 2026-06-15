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Pakistan says U.S.-Iran deal outcome of diplomacy, to host signing ceremony in Switzerland
Middle East

Pakistan says U.S.-Iran deal outcome of diplomacy, to host signing ceremony in Switzerland

June 15, 2026

ISLAMABAD, June 15– Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan will host the official signing ceremony of the deal between the United States and Iran on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking at a session of the lower house of the Pakistani parliament, Sharif said that the understanding reached is a success of diplomacy rather than a bilateral agreement between the two sides.

He noted that at several points it appeared the peace process could be derailed, but sustained diplomatic efforts helped keep it on track, adding that Pakistan’s leadership remained engaged throughout the process and continued to advocate restraint, dialogue and peaceful resolution.

The prime minister congratulated the leadership of Iran and the United States for showing restraint, wisdom and commitment to peace during a difficult period.

He said the development reflects the importance of dialogue and collective diplomatic engagement in resolving complex international disputes. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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