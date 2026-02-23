Trending Now
Home AID Jordan sends humanitarian convoy to field hospital in West Bank
Jordan sends humanitarian convoy to field hospital in West Bank
AIDCommunityCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle East

Jordan sends humanitarian convoy to field hospital in West Bank

February 23, 2026
AMMAN, Feb. 23 — Jordan dispatched a six-truck humanitarian aid convoy on Sunday to the Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus, carrying medical, food and relief supplies to the northern West Bank, Palestine.
The convoy, sent by the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), delivered medical consumables, food items and water to ensure that the hospital continues operating at full capacity, according to a JAF statement.
The hospital continues to provide medical and therapeutic services through specialized medical and technical teams, helping meet healthcare needs and alleviate burdens on citizens in the current situation.
Since beginning operation in 2023, the field hospital has provided services to approximately 308,410 patients, performed 2,707 major and minor surgeries, and offered emergency treatment, radiology and laboratory services, and nursing care, the statement said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)
Post Views: 15
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Egypt, Namibia eye cooperation in green hydrogen, renewable...

January 20, 2026

Old Mutual finances 180-unit KwaNkomo Housing Development

May 23, 2022

China home to over 7,000 advanced smart factories

November 27, 2025

G20 Johannesburg summit adopts declaration despite U.S. boycott

November 23, 2025

Israel slams recognition of Palestinian state by Britain,...

September 22, 2025

Namibia, China’s Jiangsu Province sign work plan to...

April 22, 2024

China-U.S. wartime friendship marked in New York symphony

September 1, 2025

Ministries instructed to expedite digitalization: Malaysian PM

January 5, 2026

50 killed across Gaza as Israeli army continues...

September 8, 2025

Severe blizzard grounds flights, disrupts traffic in Romania

February 18, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.