Jordan sends humanitarian convoy to field hospital in West Bank

AMMAN, Feb. 23 — Jordan dispatched a six-truck humanitarian aid convoy on Sunday to the Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus, carrying medical, food and relief supplies to the northern West Bank, Palestine.

The convoy, sent by the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), delivered medical consumables, food items and water to ensure that the hospital continues operating at full capacity, according to a JAF statement.

The hospital continues to provide medical and therapeutic services through specialized medical and technical teams, helping meet healthcare needs and alleviate burdens on citizens in the current situation.

Since beginning operation in 2023, the field hospital has provided services to approximately 308,410 patients, performed 2,707 major and minor surgeries, and offered emergency treatment, radiology and laboratory services, and nursing care, the statement said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)