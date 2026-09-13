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Houthis claim missile, drone attack on Saudi military base
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Houthis claim missile, drone attack on Saudi military base

September 13, 2026

SANAA, Sept. 13– Yemen’s Houthi group said Sunday that it had launched a large-scale ballistic missile and drone attack on a military base in southern Saudi Arabia.

In a statement posted on X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the attack targeted weapons depots and command-and-control facilities at a military base in Sharurah, a Saudi city near the Yemeni border.

Sarea said a “large barrage” of ballistic missiles and drones was used, claiming the attack directly hit its targets. He gave no details on casualties or damage.

He said the operation was in retaliation for continued Saudi military action in Yemen and warned that further escalation would be met with “larger operations” deeper inside Saudi territory.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the claim.

The attack came amid a sharp escalation in Yemen, where intense fighting has spread across several fronts since the Houthis launched a major offensive on Sept. 3.

The Houthis have since made rapid gains along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, capturing the strategic port city of Mocha on Thursday and expanding their control around the Bab al-Mandab Strait on Friday.

Yemen’s conflict began in late 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognized government. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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