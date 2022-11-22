NUST to host first annual International Conference on Information Systems and Emerging Technologies

The Namibia University of Science and Technology will host the first annual International Conference on Information Systems and Emerging Technologies (ICISET) from November 23 to 25, 2022.

This will be a venue for sharing cutting edge research on information systems and people’s interactions with them.

‘The conference programme will reflect the wide spectrum of research topics in Information Systems and Emerging technologies, building bridges between various research fields,’ said Prof Jude Osakwe, Associate Professor of Informatics at NUST and chair of the ICISET2023 organising committee.

Topics under discussion will include human-computer interaction, cybersecurity, high performance computing, ICT for reducing for climate change, blockchain applications, health informatics, digital business and entrepreneurship, multimedia systems and applications, and many others.

Confirmed keynote speakers include Prof. Randall Carolissen and Ms. Machaka Mosehana of Johannesburg Business School, University of Johannesburg; Prof. Anicia Peters of UNAM; Prof. Fransisca O. Oladipo, Vice Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University, Nigeria; and Prof. Irwin Brown, Head of Department and Professor of Information Systems (IS) at the University of Cape Town.

The conference will be held at NUST’s new state-of-the-art venue, the High Tech Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS), on the corner of Beethoven and Brahms, streets, Windhoek, with opening session on Wednesday 23rd November from 09h00 to 10h30.

For more information, please visit https://iciset.nust.na/