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Rwanda to phase out 2G, 3G networks
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Rwanda to phase out 2G, 3G networks

July 28, 2026

KIGALI, July 28 — Rwanda’s Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Innovation (MINICT) has announced the decision to phase out 2G and 3G mobile network technologies.

The nationwide switch-off of 3G services is scheduled for June 30, 2027, followed by the retirement of 2G services, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The transition will free up network capacity currently used to run two generations of aging technology, allowing mobile operators to invest fully in expanding and strengthening 4G and, over time, 5G coverage across the country.

For consumers, this means faster internet, clearer calls, fewer dropped connections and better access to mobile banking, government e-services, education, and health platforms that increasingly depend on modern networks, the ministry said.

Pilot shutdowns will be conducted later this year, ahead of the nationwide 3G switch-off, alongside continued expansion of 4G coverage and regular monitoring of progress.

Businesses and public institutions that use equipment or services running on 2G or 3G, including those related to mobile money, payments, utilities, transport, health, public safety and government services, should begin planning to replace or upgrade these systems, the statement added.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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