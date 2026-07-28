Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Protesters storm Mellitah oil, gas complex, halt gas supplies in W. Libya
Protesters storm Mellitah oil, gas complex, halt gas supplies in W. Libya
Africa

Protesters storm Mellitah oil, gas complex, halt gas supplies in W. Libya

July 28, 2026

TRIPOLI, July 28– A group of protesters stormed Libya’s Mellitah oil and gas complex in the Abu Kammash area, about 170 km west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on Tuesday morning, shutting down gas exports to Italy and cutting supplies to local power plants, local media reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Oil Corporation of Libya said the complex shutdown has halted output at the El Feel oil field and curbed production at the Al Wafa field, cutting critical gas and fuel supplies and forcing several power units offline.

Meanwhile, Libya’s Government of National Unity said in a statement that Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah has ordered the interior and defense ministries to secure the Mellitah complex and end the shutdown.

The storming of the complex came amid protests in several Libyan cities in recent days over power outages and deteriorating public services, according to local media reports.

The Mellitah complex is one of Libya’s key energy facilities, housing processing, storage, and export facilities. It also serves as the launch point for the Greenstream pipeline, which delivers Libyan gas directly to Italy. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 81
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nine people killed in two separate road accidents...

March 28, 2022

Animal population in central Mozambican reserve increases tenfold...

March 17, 2018

Kenya to host virtual Africa-Caribbean summit to discuss...

September 3, 2021

FOCAC set to boost China-Africa cooperation: S. African...

September 9, 2018

South Africa sets out penalty for people not...

July 15, 2020

Experts meet to fine-tune messages for the African...

September 19, 2018

Ethnic conflicts kill over 160 in DR Congo’s...

March 12, 2018

Cameroon qualify for Women’s Handball World Cup.

June 16, 2021

Nagrelha, Kuduro’s “General Staff,” dies.

November 18, 2022

Africa: Exploration, Exports and Alleviating Energy Poverty: Congolese...

August 24, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.