Hamas delegation heads to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

GAZA, July 28– A delegation from the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) left for the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday to continue negotiations on implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the movement said.

In a press statement, Hamas said the delegation will meet with Egyptian officials and mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, as well as representatives of Palestinian factions, to consolidate the ceasefire.

The meetings will also focus on ensuring the implementation of commitments reached during talks in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, particularly those related to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the transition to the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, according to the statement.

The visit came two days after Israel approved the deployment of an international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip as part of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

The United States announced in January the launch of the plan’s second phase, which includes a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, the start of reconstruction efforts, and the establishment of a transitional governing authority.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel has been in effect since October 2025. The agreement’s first phase included the exchange of hostages and prisoners, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza Strip continues to witness sporadic Israeli strikes and tensions, with implementation of the agreement facing delays amid disputes over aid delivery mechanisms and military withdrawal. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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