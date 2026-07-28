Trending Now
Home International Hamas delegation heads to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Hamas delegation heads to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
International

Hamas delegation heads to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

July 28, 2026

GAZA, July 28– A delegation from the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) left for the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday to continue negotiations on implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the movement said.

In a press statement, Hamas said the delegation will meet with Egyptian officials and mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, as well as representatives of Palestinian factions, to consolidate the ceasefire.

The meetings will also focus on ensuring the implementation of commitments reached during talks in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, particularly those related to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the transition to the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, according to the statement.

The visit came two days after Israel approved the deployment of an international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip as part of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan.

The United States announced in January the launch of the plan’s second phase, which includes a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, the start of reconstruction efforts, and the establishment of a transitional governing authority.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel has been in effect since October 2025. The agreement’s first phase included the exchange of hostages and prisoners, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza Strip continues to witness sporadic Israeli strikes and tensions, with implementation of the agreement facing delays amid disputes over aid delivery mechanisms and military withdrawal. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 90
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Two Kiev operatives killed while trying to attack...

April 27, 2026

8 killed, 95 wounded in U.S.-Israeli attacks on...

April 3, 2026

U.S. protest prompts Israel to lift Ben Gurion...

July 15, 2026

South Africa reaffirms support to Somalia’s sovereignty

December 29, 2025

Flooding threat remains in Australia’s Queensland despite easing...

January 14, 2026

Trump to insist Iran dismantle nuclear program in...

May 24, 2026

Arms, munitions discovered in N. Afghanistan

November 25, 2025

Study warns of global decline in fish growth...

April 24, 2026

Qatar says working with U.S. to prevent further...

September 10, 2025

Xi says China consistently attaches great importance to...

February 4, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.