Bank Windhoek Appoints Koch to Lead Retail Banking Services

WINDHOEK, July 28 – Bank Windhoek has announced the permanent appointment of Leon Koch as Executive Officer for Retail Banking Services, effective 1 July 2026.

Koch, who has more than 35 years of experience in the banking and insurance sectors, will oversee one of the Bank’s largest customer-facing divisions. The portfolio includes all Bank Windhoek branches and agencies, as well as the Vehicle and Asset Finance and Property Finance divisions, which provide financial services to individuals, families and businesses across Namibia.

Since joining Bank Windhoek in 2017, Koch has served in several executive leadership positions, including Executive Officer of Capricorn Private Wealth, Commercial and Bancassurance, and most recently Executive Officer of Business Banking. He has also held acting executive responsibilities for Retail Banking Services and Capricorn Private Wealth.

Bank Windhoek Managing Director James Chapman said Koch’s appointment reinforces the Bank’s commitment to strengthening customer service and delivering practical banking solutions.

“Leon Koch brings deep market knowledge, proven executive experience and a clear understanding of what customers expect from a proudly Namibian bank. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to enhance customer experience, grow trusted relationships and deliver solutions that support the financial aspirations of our customers,” Chapman said.

Koch’s career spans personal, commercial and branch banking, as well as senior management and executive roles in Namibia and across the African region. He holds a Master of Science in International Banking and Finance from the University of Salford and has completed executive development programmes at GIBS University in Pretoria and the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

According to Chapman, Koch has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, strategic execution and the ability to build high-performing teams. His appointment forms part of Bank Windhoek’s ongoing efforts to strengthen customer experience and support the Bank’s continued growth in Namibia’s banking sector.

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