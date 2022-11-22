Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Iraqi military helicopter crashes north of Baghdad
Iraqi military helicopter crashes north of Baghdad
Asia

Iraqi military helicopter crashes north of Baghdad

November 22, 2022

BAGHDAD, Nov. 22 — An Iraqi military helicopter crashed on Tuesday in Salahudin Province because of a technical problem, wounding three crew members, the defense ministry said.
The helicopter landed near the city of Samarra, some 120 km north of the capital Baghdad, a ministry statement said, adding the wounded had been sent to hospital for treatment.
An investigation has been launched into the incident with a technical team dispatched to the scene, the statement noted. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 39
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chinese vice premier urges U.S. to maintain stability...

March 24, 2018

China-Africa Development Fund reaches 10 bln USD

September 1, 2018

Chinese experience highlighted at BRICS seminar on governance

August 18, 2017

How does China combat coronavirus: Fresh vegetables for...

February 29, 2020

64,000 S.Korean iPhone users file class action suit...

March 30, 2018

Roundup: Overseas Chinese express shared aspiration for China’s...

August 12, 2022

Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for...

July 30, 2021

AU receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.

August 27, 2021

Xi Jinping elected general secretary of CPC Central...

October 24, 2022

China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for children aged over...

August 4, 2021