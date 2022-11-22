Iraqi military helicopter crashes north of Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Nov. 22 — An Iraqi military helicopter crashed on Tuesday in Salahudin Province because of a technical problem, wounding three crew members, the defense ministry said.

The helicopter landed near the city of Samarra, some 120 km north of the capital Baghdad, a ministry statement said, adding the wounded had been sent to hospital for treatment.

An investigation has been launched into the incident with a technical team dispatched to the scene, the statement noted. (Xinhua)