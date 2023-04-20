Trending Now
MTC Explores Digital Transformation Opportunities in Oranjemund
L-R: Ludwig Tjitandi (MTC GM: Network Access & Transmission); Tony Bessinger (OMDis); Aune Gideon (OMDis’ Busines Development Manager); Elton Katangolo (MTC GM: Product & Enterprise Solutions), and Viv Tuneeko (MTC CRM Manager)
Technology

MTC Explores Digital Transformation Opportunities in Oranjemund

April 20, 2023

By Staff Reporter

ORANJEMUND, April 20 — Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC), a digital enabler and innovation front-runner, is currently in discussions with the Orangemund OMDis leadership to explore digital transformative opportunities in the town. OMDis is a settlement transformation agency tasked with the sole purpose of proactively accelerating the town’s transformation and economic diversification, ensuring its sustainability by 2030 and beyond.

According to OMDis, Oranjemund is poised to become the next mecca of growth and development, and the town’s key stakeholders have revealed long-term plans to have a fully functioning independent town council, with agriculture, tourism, and technological innovations as the new economic frontiers.

Senior executives of MTC recently undertook a business mission to the town to explore possible economic opportunities and highlight MTC’s plans to support the town’s projected plans. General Manager of Product Solutions at MTC, Elton Katangolo, expressed enthusiasm for MTC’s solid expertise as a digital solutions provider, pointing out that MTC can custom fit to the request of Oranjemund or any other local authority with its technological development architecture.

Katangolo also noted that with the life of the mine expected to be until 2042, there are potentially 140 businesses mainly in direct support of mining or small-scale SMEs indirectly dependent on the mining industry. This means that the opportunity to provide connectivity solutions to all sectors is a possibility.

Accelerating a digital transformation program is central to MTC’s plans for Oranjemund, as highlighted by Katangolo. “Digitalizing business and operations support systems to improve operational efficiency and customer service is key to any business entity small, medium, or large, and we stand ready to execute our strategy of technologies and disruptive innovations to help Oranjemund achieve its objectives,” he said.

Aside from OMDis, MTC also met with the management of NAMDEB, the Town Council of Oranjemund, and other stakeholders in the town. – Namibia Daily News

