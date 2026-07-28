132 more Ghanaians return from South Africa as Ghana seeks continental solution to xenophobic attacks

ACCRA, July 28– At least 132 more Ghanaians fleeing xenophobic unrest in South Africa arrived back home as of Monday as part of the government’s planned repatriation of 1,000 nationals, according to Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

“We expect at least 84 more by the close of day tomorrow, Tuesday, July 28. We are working closely with South African authorities to ensure the orderly, dignified, and safe evacuation of Ghanaian nationals,” Ablakwa said during a press briefing.

According to the minister, the government has also received the body of one Ghanaian who died during the recent xenophobic attacks, while engaging with South African authorities to ensure the repatriation of the body of the second deceased national.

The Ghanaian government has formally petitioned the chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission to place “xenophobic attacks in South Africa against African nationals” on the agenda of the continental body as a matter of urgent concern, said Ablakwa.

“Ghana’s petition is not intended to single out South Africa but to encourage a collective continental response to a challenge that undermines the rights, dignity, and security of African citizens and threatens Africa’s integration agenda,” he said.

The minister pledged that Ghana would continue to engage the AU in pursuit of a coordinated continental response that promotes accountability, protects African migrants, and prevents the recurrence of xenophobic violence. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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