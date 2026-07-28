Somali army retakes Sumadaale area from al-Shabaab militants

MOGADISHU, July 23– The Somali National Army, backed by international partners, killed 18 al-Shabaab militants and wounded 21 others in a coordinated airstrike on a militant hideout in Somalia’s central Hiran region, officials said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Defense said the strike near Suullay also destroyed a technical vehicle and neutralized defensive positions used by the group during Tuesday’s operation.

“The Ministry of Defense and the Somali National Armed Forces Command reaffirm their commitment to intensifying operations targeting al-Shabaab positions and operational capabilities, while continuing to prioritize the protection of civilians and the preservation of peace and stability throughout the country,” the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted the continued support of its international partners in efforts to eliminate al-Shabaab and enhance security across Somalia.

Al-Shabaab has not yet commented on the latest joint operation in the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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