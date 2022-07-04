NIPDB engages //Kharas stakeholders

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 4 July – The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB)executives visited Keetmanshoop in the //Karas region to engage stakeholders.

The board is conducting regional tours to explain its aims and objectives to the people.

“//Kharas is the food basket of Namibia that is why the first NIPDB regional visit was to//Kharas region,” said Nangula Uaandja, the executive chairperson and chief executive officer in a statement.

The NIPDB’s mandate is to promote, attract and retain both domestic and foreign investments. In addition, the board will oversee the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) operations with the ambition to create and stimulate new ventures that will meaningfully contribute to Namibia’s economic development.

The board will also develop new investment strategies, and explore synergies with the public and private sectors in order to create a conducive investment environment in the country.

The NIPDB is a non-profit organization established as an autonomous entity under the Office of the President to help unlock opportunities for the betterment of all Namibians.

This association is funded by the government of Namibia.

“Namibia is an upper-middle-income country Yet, but we are plagued with inequality and high unemployment, and a lack of high-quality jobs means our population cannot work their own way towards prosperity, sustainable, equitable new investments deployed with a focus on inclusive growth can solve this,” Uaandja explained.

As part of its mandate, NIPDB promotes Namibia as a preferred investment destination and coordinates and implements programmes and policies that create a conducive environment for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups to flourish.

The board also plays an active role in upskilling Namibians in readiness for the fourth Industrial Revolution as well as being a one-stop shop for investor services, aftercare, compliance reviews, and resolving investor disputes.

“The formula that made us successful in the past is not the same formula for future growth. Position Namibia as a compelling place to visit, a place to live, a place to invest in and a place to develop” she added.