UN chief voices deep concern over escalation in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 6 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by increased fighting in Yemen and condemns Houthi attacks, a UN spokesperson said Monday.

“The secretary-general has wanted the sides to de-escalate tensions, and he continues to want that,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for Guterres.

The spokesperson added that Guterres does not believe that further militarization of the conflict, including involvement by outside powers, will be helpful.

The International Organization for Migration said more than 180,000 people have been displaced since Aug. 1.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the United Nations and its partners continue to support the humanitarian response wherever conditions allow, as escalating hostilities are causing more civilian casualties.

Since the start of August, at least 46 civilians have been killed, 24 of them children, and more than 130 others have been injured, including 84 women and children, OCHA said, citing the UN Human Rights Office.

According to OCHA, humanitarian partners have reported damage to civilian infrastructure, including homes and farms, as well as health, water and education facilities.

“OCHA continues to assess people’s needs and the impact of the hostilities,” it said.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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