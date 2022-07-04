Trending Now
Police concerned over knives and other weapons
Police concerned over knives and other weapons

July 4, 2022

By Staff Reporter

Swakopmund, 04 July – Police in the Erongo region are concerned about the increasing number of community members who carry knives and other dangerous weapons, used mainly to attack and rob people.

“Police officers have been confiscating dangerous weapons from members of the public as if they are harvesting fruits from a tree,” said police spokesperson, Inspector Ileni Shapumba.

“This is concerning to the police,” he said. “We have groups that get armed allegedly to defend themselves and a group of those that are armed to attack and rob others.

He further said community watch groups and anti-crime forums also seize dangerous weapons from members of the public.

He also urged the shops that sell knives to use discretion, as this is a concerning matter.

“We do not want to end up as a mixture of heavily armed communities,” he said.

Shapumba also said while they have the right to do business, police will soon look into these shops that sell knives even to youngsters.

His concerns come after a number of deaths from stabbings have been reported n the region. 25-ear-old Lee junior Willy was fatally stabbed at Mondesa in Swakopmund at the weekend. A man was arrested for the killing and is expected to appear in court soon.

 

 

