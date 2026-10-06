African Union, IGAD congratulate Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed on re-election

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 6– The African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, have congratulated Abiy Ahmed on his re-election as prime minister of Ethiopia.

On Monday, Abiy took the oath of office after being named prime minister of the East African nation for a second five-year term by the Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives, the lower chamber of the country’s parliament.

In a press statement issued on Monday, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf warmly congratulated Abiy. He noted that as the host of the AU headquarters and “Africa’s diplomatic capital,” “Ethiopia holds a special place in the continental family.”

The chairperson of the 55-member continental organization further called for continued close cooperation with Prime Minister Abiy and his government to advance Africa’s integration, peace, security, and development agenda. In a separate statement issued on Monday, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu congratulated Abiy on his re-election.

“The executive secretary wishes the Prime Minister every success in his renewed mandate and the people of Ethiopia continued progress, unity and prosperity,” the statement read.

The East African bloc reaffirmed its commitment to continued engagement with the government and people of Ethiopia in support of peace, stability, regional cooperation and shared prosperity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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