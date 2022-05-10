Ongwediva and Okahao councils extend their partnership

By Lylie Happiness

ONGWEDIVA, 10 May 2202 – The Ongwediva and Okahao town councils have signed a partnership and cooperation agreement to continue working together on a range of areas that began 14 years ago.

This signed partnership agreement, on 12 April 2022, is to continue a long journey of cooperation which was first signed in 2008.

The two local authorities deemed it fit to ratify the agreement to work together to meet the needs of their respective communities.

The local authorities have been involved in areas such as tourism, environmental management, local economic development, capacity building as well as culture and heritage.

The agreement will run until 2027. – Namibia Daily News