China conducts third central bank bills swap in 2020

BEIJING, March 25 -- The People's Bank of China, the central bank, conducted the third central bank bills swap (CBS) operation in 2020 on Wednesday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds issued by commercial banks. The CBS, valued at 5 billion yuan (about 707 million U.S. dollars), are open to primary dealers for bidding at a fixed rate at 0.1 percent, the central bank said in a statement. The swap will be due on June 25, 2020, the statement showed. On Wednesday, the central bank skipped reverse repos for the 27th straight day, citing reasonably sufficient liquidity in the money market. The CBS scheme allows dealers to swap the perpetual bonds they hold for central bank bills, which will effectively boost market demand for perpetual bonds but have a neutral impact on liquidity in the banking system. Perpetual bonds are fixed-income securities with no maturity date and are not redeemable but pay a steady stream of interests forever. Xinhua