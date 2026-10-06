Trump’s words on presumed Iranian attacks on L.A., San Diego spark backlash in California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6 — U.S. President Donald Trump’s statments on the idea of possible Iran attacks on Los Angeles and San Diego have sparked fierce condemnation from California government leaders, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Nebraska on Monday, Trump brought up the war with Iran and said he wanted to “see a tremendous victory” in the November election.

“It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe,” he said, according to the newspaper. “They can take out a city, let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called Trump “deranged and dangerous” in a post on social media platform X.

“After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego,” Newsom said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also slammed the remarks on X, saying that “the President of the United States suggested that a foreign government attack Los Angeles. His statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety.”

“San Diego is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never ‘a small price to pay,'” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria posted on X, urging Trump to “keep our city out of your reckless war talk.”

The Republican and Democratic parties are competing for control of both chambers of Congress in the November midterm elections. California, the most populous U.S. state and the nation’s largest state economy, has long been a Democratic stronghold. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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