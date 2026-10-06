Iran says smashes 3 extremist cells in southern provinces, kills 2 members

TEHRAN, Oct. 6– Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said Tuesday its forces have smashed three organized operational cells linked to “extremist terrorist” groups in two southern provinces, killing two members and arresting 10 others.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the ministry said the counter-terror operations were carried out in cooperation with the forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and provincial police in Sistan and Baluchestan province, and Hormozgan province.

The statement said the cells’ members sought to perpetrate “acts of terror and sabotage and cause insecurity,” claiming that they were affiliated with the United States and Israel and had received military training abroad.

It added that the members had been stationed in team houses after entering Iran, and that weapons and ammunition were seized from them. (Xinhua)

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