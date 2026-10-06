Trending Now
Home International Russia warns Lithuania against possible NATO base, nuclear weapons deployment
Russia warns Lithuania against possible NATO base, nuclear weapons deployment
International

Russia warns Lithuania against possible NATO base, nuclear weapons deployment

October 6, 2026

MOSCOW, Oct. 6 — The possible deployment of a NATO military base and nuclear weapons in Lithuania would further escalate tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

“Both of these things will not contribute to stability and predictability on the European continent. On the contrary, they will become another significant round in the escalation of tensions,” Peskov said.

A constitutional amendment to lift a ban on weapons of mass destruction, potentially opening the way for stationing NATO nuclear weapons in Lithuania, passed the first reading in the Lithuanian parliament earlier Tuesday.

A final vote on the amendment has been scheduled for Jan. 12, 2027. Peskov added that if such deployment occurs, Russia would be forced to take retaliatory measures to ensure its national security. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 72
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Thailand scraps maritime agreement with Cambodia, turns to...

May 5, 2026

WHO set to vaccinate 40 pct population of...

October 7, 2021

Sub-Saharan Africa loses nearly quarter of biodiversity: study

December 4, 2025

Trump says U.S. to hold off attack on...

August 2, 2026

Australian parliament honors victims of Bondi terror attack

January 19, 2026

Two aircraft collide on the ground at Schiphol...

February 21, 2026

Displaced South Sudanese struggle amid aid cuts

September 14, 2026

Pakistani official expects Pakistan, China to share development...

September 20, 2026

Israeli strike won’t stop mediation efforts for Gaza...

September 14, 2025

Floods, rains kill 31 in Pakistan in 2...

September 1, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.