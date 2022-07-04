Boy (5) drowns in canal

Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, July 4–A 5-year-old boy from Uundombo village drowned in a water canal at around 16h00 on Sunday.

The incident was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho who identified the boy as Atanasius Indileni Muukwilongo, a pre-primary pupil at Oshuungu Combined school at Uundombo village in Elim constituency in Omusati region.

According to Simaho, Atanasius went to the canal to fetch water with another children (housemates) but fell into the canal. One of the other children ran to inform people at the nearby Ehafo location but when they arrived at the canal the boy was already dead.

They removed the body from the water and put it on dry ground where the police officers found it. The body was taken to the Oshikuku hospital mortuary where it will be kept before being transported to the Okahao police mortuary for postmortem.

The boy’s next of kin has been informed of his death.

No foul play is suspected but police investigations are continuing.