PDM objects to being told it sleeps on the the job in the NA

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, June 23 – Namibia’s official opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has taken exception to a story in The Namibian on Tuesday headlined ‘Parliament sleeps on the job’ and labelling members of parliament as salary collectors.

In a press statement in Windhoek on Thursday, the PDM firmly stated that their MPs perform their required duties as entrusted by the nation.

“Our members of parliament truly represent the interest and issues of the Namibian people in the National Assembly with a great sense of determination,” the statement said adding the article undermined the important role and hard work their MPs contributed in the house.

The party also pointed out that the PDM had tabled 10 motions in 2020, 19 in 2021 and 10 so far this year, stating they were of great significance and affected the livelihoods of Namibians.

“We are committed to addressing the pressing issues Namibians face on a daily basis,” the statement said.

Among the motions tabled in the NA are those on youth unemployment, the state of the sport, high levels of poverty in the northern regions, the impact of the executive on the separation of powers and challenges to the public transport industry during periods of a state of emergency. – Namibia Daily News





