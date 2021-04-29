Namibia to host virtual 2rd session of the Namibia-Angola Political and Diplomatic Consultations.

Windhoek, April 29 – Namibia will host the second session of the Namibia-Angola Political and Diplomatic Consultations during a meeting to be held virtually on Friday 30 April 2021. The event starts at 12h45.

Honourable Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, will co-chair the Consultations on the Namibian side, while His Excellency Ambassador Téte António, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola, will lead the Angolan delegation.

The Senior Officials meeting, among others, reviewed the implementation of the joint decisions of the 5th Session of the Namibia-Angola JPCC, held from 10-14 July 2019. The Mid-Term Review of the 5th JPCC will set the stage for the inaugural Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) to be co-chaired by the respective Heads of State.

Angola will host the inaugural Session of the BNC, at a date to be mutually agreed upon by the two countries.

The media are invited to cover the event.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info