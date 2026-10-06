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Russia raids Ukrainian data centers
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Russia raids Ukrainian data centers

October 6, 2026

MOSCOW, Oct. 6– Russian forces struck Ukraine’s Parkovyi, Ukrtelecom, Giga and Podolskyi data centers to reduce the country’s communications capabilities and disrupt military logistics and troop control, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said Russian forces also struck several targets in the Odesa region, including a missile and artillery weapons depot, a dry cargo vessel delivering military supplies, and berthing infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargo.

Early Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that 650 drones were intercepted on the way to the Russian capital overnight. According to the TASS news agency, the attack was one of the largest Ukrainian drone strikes on the Moscow area in nearly two years.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said two people were killed and several others injured in the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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