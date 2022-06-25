Nampower inaugurates 20 MW solar power plant

OMARURU, June 25 — Namibian state-owned utility, NamPower on Friday inaugurated the utility’s first fully owned 20MW photovoltaic (PV) power plant at an event in Omaruru in the Erongo region.

The Omburu (means “white” in the local language) PV project which took 15 months to complete, was constructed through a joint venture between Hopsol Africa and Tulive Private Equity.

The plant, which occupies 40 hectares, is expected to supply 67.8 GWh of clean energy annually, said NamPower.

Kornelia Shilunga, deputy minister of Mines and Energy, said Namibia continues to make strides towards transitioning to the use of renewable sources for energy supply.

“We are all aware that Namibia is heavily reliant on importing electricity from South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, but the picture is changing, step by step,” she said, adding that solar and wind are the answer to electricity independence.

Kahenge Haulofu, Nampower’s managing director, said the utility adopted its Integrated Strategic Business plan in 2020 in which the company identified its strategic focus, application, and prioritization of resources over the next five years.

“Nampower ratified the implementation of the following projects, a 20 MW Omburu power station and a 40 MW wind project which is currently in the bidding phase. We hope to award the EPC contract in the first quarter of 2023,” he added.

Haulofu further said a 40 MW biomass power project is currently in a bidding phase which is expected to be concluded in August 2022.

Namibia is committed to increasing the local electricity generation capacity from 624 to 879 MW by 2025, through commissioning 50 MW of IPP projects and an additional 220 MW generation by NamPower by 2025, Shilunga concluded.

Currently, various solar generation projects are underway in Namibia, including the construction of the new 5.7 MW Rosh Pinah Solar Park and another 20 MW solar plant to be developed by Hopsol near the Khan Substation in the Namib Desert amongst others. (Xinhua)