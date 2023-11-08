Namibia Starts Construction of Africa’s First Decarbonized Iron Plant

Staff Reporter

OSHIVELA, November 8 — In a groundbreaking development, construction on Africa’s inaugural decarbonized iron plant, to be solely powered by green hydrogen, commenced on Monday, according to Namibia’s investment promotion agency.

The iron and steel industry, traditionally one of the most polluting sectors globally, is striving to shift from coal-fired facilities to decarbonized iron production.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) announced in a press release that the Oshivela project in western Namibia has secured the support of the German federal government, which has provided €13 million ($14 million) in funding.

The project is set to produce 15,000 tonnes of iron annually without releasing any carbon emissions, thanks to the utilization of renewable energy sources.

Conventional iron production involves the reduction of iron ore in blast furnaces using coke derived from hard coal, a process associated with significant CO2 emissions. Currently, steelmaking is responsible for approximately one-eighth of the world’s total CO2 emissions and is a major contributor to climate change. In a direct reduction plant, natural gas or hydrogen is used as a reducing agent instead of coke.

Robert Habeck, the Minister of Economy and Climate Action for Germany, pointed out, “Germany has ideal circumstances for creating green hydrogen with the help of wind and solar power.” He added, “Since Namibia has significant iron ore deposits, green hydrogen can be used to produce green iron cost-effectively near the mining sites – an important preliminary product also for the decarbonization of steel production in Germany.”

Last year, Namibia made history by signing a deal with the European Union to supply the bloc with green hydrogen and essential minerals for sustainable energy technologies, marking it as the first African nation to do so.

The Oshivela project is expected to commence the production of green iron in the fourth quarter of 2024, with an ultimate goal of producing one million tonnes per year.

Rainer Baake, the Special Envoy for German-Namibian Climate and Energy Cooperation, highlighted that the iron produced at the facility can also serve as a precursor product in German steel manufacturing to create green steel for the fabrication of wind turbines or automobiles.

The Oshivela project signifies a significant stride towards decarbonizing steel production and achieving environmental sustainability. It underscores the transformative potential of green hydrogen in revolutionizing industrial processes and leading us toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.