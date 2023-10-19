Namibia’s Oil and Gas Sector Update at African Energy Week 2023

Staff Reporter

CAPE TOWN, October 19 — Maggy Shino, the Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, delivered a comprehensive update on the nation’s oil and gas sector during a workshop session at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, organized by the African Energy Chamber.

Shino opened her presentation by shedding light on the promising opportunities within Namibia’s oil and gas sector, with a particular focus on the arrival of Total’s Deepsea Mira rig. She shared, “Total’s Deepsea Mira rig set sail from Bergen, Norway, in April 2023, and it is anticipated to reach Namibia by November 15. This rig represents an enhanced and extended CS 60 E harsh environment design semi-submersible, constructed by Hyundai Heavy in South Korea.”

Expanding on the upcoming developments, Shino detailed the preparations and logistics currently underway for drilling new wells. “We have plans for drilling five new wells offshore in the Orange Basin in 2024,” she stated. In a bid to enhance exploration, Shino also highlighted their intention to acquire a 3D volume for onshore prospecting.

Namibia’s commitment to environmentally responsible practices was a central theme in Shino’s presentation, especially in light of the ongoing energy transition. She assured the audience that the nation is dedicated to eco-friendly practices across all projects. “We have a basket full of resources, and our focus remains on safeguarding the environment,” she emphasized.

Shino further outlined the country’s development scenarios, which aim to maximize the utilization of gas resources. These plans include the implementation of gas-to-power projects, the establishment of a petrochemical industry, and the production of blue hydrogen and fertilizer to support the agricultural sector while contributing additional megawatts to the Southern African Power Pool.

Namibia is actively seeking investors to unlock its oil and gas potential, and Shino expressed the country’s openness to various types of investors, whether they possess substantial resources or specialized technologies tailored to the region’s unique challenges. “We are open for business,” she concluded.

African Energy Week 2023 continues to serve as a pivotal platform for fostering discussions and partnerships within the energy industry, offering promising opportunities for Africa’s energy future.

