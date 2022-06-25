Trending Now
Home International 18 dead in stampede while crossing into Spanish enclave
18 dead in stampede while crossing into Spanish enclave
International

18 dead in stampede while crossing into Spanish enclave

June 25, 2022

RABAT, June 25  — Death toll climbs to 18 in a stampede as more than 2,000 sub-Saharan migrants tried Friday to breach the border between Morocco and Melilla, a Spanish enclave city in Africa, Moroccan official news agency MAP reported.
An earlier report said five migrants were killed and 76 others injured, and 140 Moroccan security officers were wounded, including five in critical condition.
A total of 13 of the injured migrants later died in hospital, raising the death toll to 18, said the report Friday night, citing local authorities of the province of Nador.
Moroccan security forces “intervened” when the migrants tried to scale or cut through a fence that separates the Spanish city from Moroccan territory, it said.
The Spanish authorities at the enclave said most of the migrants were forced back except for 130 of them had managed to reach the enclave. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 56
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Biden’s quest for intelligence on COVID-19 origins bad...

August 29, 2021

Zimbabwe struggling to clear debt to S. Africa’s...

September 27, 2017

African nations asked to digitalize revenue collection amid...

September 7, 2021

WHO’s 2nd COVID-19 origins probe seen as Tedros’s...

July 31, 2021

UN chief condemns coup attempt in Guinea

September 6, 2021

New Zealand online investing platforms transform attitudes to...

August 5, 2021

Turkey expects concrete steps from Sweden, Finland for...

May 28, 2022

Vaccine developer BioNTech’s revenues jump to 5.3 bln...

August 9, 2021

Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services.

August 12, 2021

UN chief appoints Christian Ritscher of Germany as...

September 7, 2021