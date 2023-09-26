Vertiv’s Strategic Role in Fueling Namibia’s Oil and Gas Ambitions

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Sept. 26 – Recent oil discoveries in Namibia have garnered the attention of major global oil companies, hinting at a potential oil boom in the country’s future. Energy Capital & Power, an Africa-focused global investment platform for the energy sector, has outlined this optimistic outlook. The sentiment was echoed at the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference, held at the Mercure Hotel in Windhoek in mid-August 2023, where Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, proudly participated as a Gold Sponsor.

Vertiv, strategically focusing on supporting local mining and other vital industries in Africa, showcased its commercial and industrial solutions during the conference. A team of experts from Vertiv and its preferred local partner, Swakop Electrical Supplies, were present at the conference to engage with delegates.

The event was jointly hosted by the Economic Association of Namibia, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), and the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF). The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) was a strategic partner, with the official endorsement of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Republic of Namibia.

Gary Chomse, Strategic Segments Director – Africa at Vertiv, remarked, “The conference provided an excellent platform for Vertiv representatives to connect with Namibian decision-makers and the local business community. The oil and gas sector in Namibia is displaying promising growth, which augurs well for the broader Namibian economy.”

Vertiv has a strong track record of supporting global oil and gas organizations. Hazardous environments like offshore oil and gas platforms demand special precautions in equipment installation and usage. Vertiv’s extensive experience enables them to address these unique challenges and recommend the most suitable equipment for installation in such environments.

Chomse further added, “As recently highlighted by global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, oil and gas companies worldwide are embracing technology and digitalization to enhance competitiveness, reduce carbon emissions, and minimize costs. Building on the success of this significant networking event, Vertiv is eager to support key players in Namibia’s oil and gas industry in their future endeavours.”

Vertiv’s delegation included Gary Chomse, Strategic Segments Director – Africa; Jonathan Duncan, Technical Sales Director, Africa; Bernd Maja, Sales Director, EMEA Vertical Segments; and Henry Myburgh, Strategic Key Account Manager. They were joined by Jaco Duvenhage, CEO; Johan Wagner, General Manager; and Jason Meszaros, Sales Representative from Swakop Electrical.

For more information about Vertiv’s solutions for industrial applications, please visit Vertiv.com.