NationalEnergy
Fuel prices in Namibia to drop in January
Energy

Fuel prices in Namibia to drop in January

December 30, 2022

WINDHOEK, Dec. 30  — The price for diesel will fall by 2.20 Namibia dollars per litre and that for petrol or gasoline, 1.80 Namibia dollars, as of Jan. 4, 2023, the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy announced Friday.
The new fuel prices in Walvis Bay will thus become 20.65 Namibia dollars (about 1.21 U.S. dollars) per litre for diesel and 18.28 Namibia dollars per litre for petrol, ministerial spokesperson Andreas Simon said in a statement.
“The ministry is glad that Namibian fuel consumers will move into the new year with a major reduction in the cost of petroleum products,” he said.
Simon attributed the price drop to the ministry recording high over-recoveries on petrol and diesel, namely an over-recovery of 1.83 Namibia dollars per litre on gasoline and an over-recovery of 2.20 Namibia dollars for diesel.  (Xinhua)

