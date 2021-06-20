Namibian Government promise to support all athletes representing Namibia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
WINDHOEK,June 20 – – The Government of the Republic of Namibia today promised to financially support all athletes who qualified to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“The Government renews its commitment to ensuring that for Tokyo 2020
Olympic Games, Team Namibia is financially supported”, reads the statement.
So far, the country has 10 athletes who have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo
Olympic Games. They are Helalia Johannes, Rainhold Thomas, Beatrice
Masilingi and Christine Mboma for Athletics; Jonas Junias for Boxing; Dan
Craven, Alex Miller, Michelle Vorster and Vera Looser for Cycling and Maike
Diekmann for Rowing.
Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info