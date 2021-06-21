Nigerian troops rescue 4 more victims of school kidnapping

LAGOS, June 21 — Nigerian troops have rescued four more victims abducted by gunmen from a secondary school last week in the northwestern state of Kebbi, the army said on Sunday.

The abductees were rescued on Saturday at the Makuku area of the state during search and rescue operations with one of the gunmen killed, said Onyema Nwachukwu, a spokesperson for the Nigerian army, in a statement released on Sunday.

“One teacher and three students were rescued yesterday (Saturday) at Makuku in the ongoing search and rescue operations. The troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits,” Nwachukwu said.

With the latest operations, the army has so far rescued a total of 11 abductees.

On Friday, Nwachukwu said that Nigerian troops have rescued five students and two teachers abducted by gunmen who attacked the Federal Government College in the Birnin Yauri area of Kebbi on Thursday afternoon.

Nwachukwu said troops have been deployed to dominate the forest and inhibit gunmen from freedom of action.

A series of gunmen attacks have recently happened in the northern part of the most populous African country, including attacks on schools and the kidnapping of students.

– Xinhua