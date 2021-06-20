Namibian Government congratulate Mboma and Masilingi on their historic wins.

Windhoek, June 20 – – On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Namibia, the Ministry of

Sport, Youth and National Service wishes to congratulate Christine

Mbomba and Beatrice Masilingi for their victories in the 200 m and 400 m

respectively.

Masilingi clocked 49.88 seconds at the Orlen Janusz Kusonciski Memorial event in Poland. While record-breaking Mboma clocked 22.79

sec at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Madrid, Spain.

The country is grateful for their wins, which speaks of the resilience they displayed

throughout these unprecedented, challenging times as the world battles the coronavirus. Christine and Beatrice are champions. Their legend grows with every win. As the Tokyo Olympic Games draws closer, you should

prepare like an athlete, eat like a nutritionist, sleep like a baby and win like a champion. The nation is behind you. You put Namibia on the map once

again.

So far, the country has 10 athletes who have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo

Olympic Games. They are Helalia Johannes, Rainhold Thomas, Beatrice

Masilingi and Christine Mboma for Athletics; Jonas Junias for Boxing; Dan

Craven, Alex Miller, Michelle Vorster and Vera Looser for Cycling and Maike Diekmann for Rowing.

The Government renews its commitment to ensuring that for Tokyo 2020

Olympic Games, Team Namibia is financially supported.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info