Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament Kicks Off with Exciting Matches
Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament Kicks Off with Exciting Matches
Sports

Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament Kicks Off with Exciting Matches

May 8, 2023

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, May 8 — The second Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament got underway on the weekend with some exciting matches that thrilled fans from the start. The first match saw Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) take on Fortis Football Academy, with KFA prevailing 3-0 thanks to two goals from Sakeus Thomas and one from Jonathan Morris. Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) and Swallows faced off next, with Swallows coming from behind to win 2-1.

In the most anticipated match of the weekend, last year’s finalist Ramblers took on debutants African Stars. Despite African Stars taking the lead, Ramblers fought back to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Rowen Jagger and Vihape Mungunda. Defending champions Kasaona FA then thrashed Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 7-0, with seven different players finding the back of the net.

The Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament provides a platform for young players who are not yet eligible for the Second Division, First Division, or Premier leagues of the Namibian soccer calendar. Matchday two will take place from Friday, 12 May, until Saturday, 13 May 2023, at the Ramblers Sports Ground in Windhoek. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 35
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Australian Flanker Richard Hardwick Opts for Namibia in...

March 9, 2023

National Media Team ready to shine in Maseru

November 1, 2018

Nedbank Rock and Rut XC National Championships.

September 9, 2021

NESFD to kick off this weekend

April 10, 2018

Spurs against United the pick of weekend EPL...

January 11, 2019

Registration for 5th CVS League season now open

January 25, 2018

Ronaldinho arrested for alleged passport fraud

March 5, 2020

Best FIFA Football Awards unveiled, Luka Modric named...

September 25, 2018

Namibia netball teams to take part in COSANA...

June 3, 2022

Khomas beat Kunene 30-18 in netball

March 31, 2018