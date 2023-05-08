Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament Kicks Off with Exciting Matches

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, May 8 — The second Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament got underway on the weekend with some exciting matches that thrilled fans from the start. The first match saw Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) take on Fortis Football Academy, with KFA prevailing 3-0 thanks to two goals from Sakeus Thomas and one from Jonathan Morris. Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) and Swallows faced off next, with Swallows coming from behind to win 2-1.

In the most anticipated match of the weekend, last year’s finalist Ramblers took on debutants African Stars. Despite African Stars taking the lead, Ramblers fought back to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Rowen Jagger and Vihape Mungunda. Defending champions Kasaona FA then thrashed Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 7-0, with seven different players finding the back of the net.

The Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament provides a platform for young players who are not yet eligible for the Second Division, First Division, or Premier leagues of the Namibian soccer calendar. Matchday two will take place from Friday, 12 May, until Saturday, 13 May 2023, at the Ramblers Sports Ground in Windhoek. – Namibia Daily News