Financial Woes Force Namibia to Back Out of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Hosting

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, April 26 — Namibia and Botswana have been forced to abandon their joint hosting of the 2027 African Cup of Nations due to financial constraints. The decision has come as a huge disappointment to football fans in Southern Africa and highlights the dire public finances of both nations. The Namibian Sports Minister, Agnes Tjongarero, confirmed that the government was unable to meet its obligations in the Memorandum of Agreement signed between the two countries. She cited several reasons for the withdrawal, including the high cost of the lead consultant and the unavailability of the required $264m to upgrade match facilities by 2026.

This announcement marks a significant blow to the region’s footballing fraternity, which had hoped that the Cup of Nations would help to elevate the profile of the sport in Southern Africa. It is a further reminder of the difficulties faced by African countries in hosting major international events. South Africa, for example, had to scramble to host the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations after Libya withdrew from hosting the tournament due to political instability.

The withdrawal from hosting the Cup of Nations has also exposed the vulnerability of Namibia and Botswana’s public finances. Namibia’s economy, in particular, has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and was already facing significant challenges before the pandemic. The country has been struggling with high unemployment, low investment, and slow growth. The government is grappling with a fiscal deficit of 11% of GDP, which has forced it to borrow heavily to finance its budget.

The situation in Botswana is not much different. The country has been facing significant economic headwinds, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decline in diamond revenue. The government has been forced to cut back on spending and implement austerity measures to reduce the budget deficit.

The withdrawal of Namibia and Botswana from hosting the Cup of Nations is, therefore, a reflection of the precarious state of public finances in the two countries. It is also a reminder of the challenges that African nations face in hosting major international events. The decision will undoubtedly disappoint football fans in the region, but it highlights the urgent need for African governments to prioritize economic development and sound fiscal management. – Namibia Daily News