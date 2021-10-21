Coleman double gives Gladiators vital away win in Tanzania

WINDHOEK, OCT 21 – Namibia’s Spanish-based playmaker Zenatha Coleman inspired the Brave Gladiators to a 2-1 first leg away win against Tanzania, by scoring a brace on yesterday in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers First Round.

Coleman was put through by Annouscka Kordom after just ten minutes to score the first goal against Tanzania – recently crowned the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship winners.

On 38 minutes at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar Es Salaam, the home team equalised through Stumai Abdallah, setting up a competitive second half.

Thereafter, a moment of magic saw Coleman scoring a superb free kick moments after the restart and half to put Namibia ahead for the second time in what would be the deciding goal. This means the Brave Gladiators bring home a 2-1 aggregate lead to Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg this coming Saturday for the second leg.

After the second leg, the aggregate winner will advance to the second and final round of the qualifiers.

The 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, the 12th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations, will be hosted by Morocco from 2 to 23 July 2022.

The AFCON doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup where the top four teams will qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs. – www.nfa.org