Namibia president urges stronger parliamentary role for inclusive development

WINDHOEK, Feb. 3 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Tuesday called on the parliament to strengthen its legislative and oversight role to advance inclusive development and participatory democracy, amid rising public expectations and ongoing socio-economic challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the third session of the eighth parliament in Windhoek, Nandi-Ndaitwah said parliament’s constitutional mandate to enact laws, approve the national budget, and oversee government performance is central to democratic governance, social stability, and economic growth.

She said lawmakers must adopt strong and forward-looking legislation as Namibia navigates a volatile global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and pressure on multilateral norms, while remaining committed to international law and peaceful coexistence.

Domestically, the president highlighted persistent challenges, including unemployment, inequality, and poverty, compounded by climate-related pressures.

She urged the parliament to ensure that natural resources are used responsibly and sustainably, with greater emphasis on local value addition to ensure broader national benefit.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government continues to prioritize agriculture, manufacturing, and the digital economy as key drivers of growth and job creation, particularly for young people, while maintaining fiscal discipline and strengthening revenue collection.

Meanwhile, she expressed concern over slow legislative progress over the past year and called on lawmakers to rise above partisanship, restore public confidence in parliament, and deliver timely laws that improve the lives of Namibians. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

