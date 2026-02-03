Tanzania seeks World Bank loan to expand Dar es Salaam port

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 3– The Tanzanian government is in talks with the World Bank to secure a low-interest loan for the construction of four new berths at the Dar es Salaam port, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister of Transport David Kihenzile told parliament that the expansion would enable the port to accommodate more large vessels at the same time, strengthening its regional and international competitiveness.

Responding to concerns over port congestion, Kihenzile said the additional berths would ease bottlenecks and improve vessel turnaround times, noting that the project aligns with rising cargo volumes and growing demand for maritime transport in the region.

The port currently has 13 berths for large vessels, he said, adding that the government is modernizing port facilities to enhance overall operational efficiency (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

