U.S. still seeks to take over Greenland, despite resumption of diplomatic talks: Greenlandic PM

February 3, 2026

OSLO, Feb. 3– Despite the resumption of diplomatic talks with the U.S. government, Washington’s desire to take over Greenland remains, the island’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in an interview with Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) published Tuesday.

Nielsen said communication with Washington has been reestablished through diplomatic channels. “Now we can stop throwing mud at each other through the press,” he noted.

A joint working team has already held its first meeting, he added, but declined to disclose further details. Noting that discussions have just begun, Nielsen said it is too early to say how close the parties are to reaching an agreement and both sides will present their proposals before seeking common ground.

He emphasized that sovereignty remains a non-negotiable red line, adding that Greenland is open to cooperation on security and defense with the United States within the framework of the existing defense agreement, though the extent of such cooperation would depend on the specifics of U.S. intentions.

Since returning to the White House in 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to “obtain” Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, sparking strong opposition across Europe. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

