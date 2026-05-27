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Namibian president calls for agriculture-tourism integration to boost rural economy
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Namibian president calls for agriculture-tourism integration to boost rural economy

May 27, 2026

WINDHOEK, May 27– Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday called for stronger integration between agriculture and tourism to drive rural economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and create employment opportunities.

Speaking at the official opening of the Omaludi Agricultural Festival in northern Namibia, Nandi-Ndaitwah said cultural and agricultural events can serve as important platforms for local economic development while strengthening community identity.

“The relationship between agriculture and tourism is both strategic and mutually reinforcing,” she said. “Through events such as these, we preserve our cultural identity while simultaneously creating economic opportunities for local communities.”

Nandi-Ndaitwah said festivals stimulate business activity across sectors, including accommodation, transport, catering, trade, and small enterprises, adding that the Omaludi Agricultural Festival has evolved from a cultural gathering into a platform for agricultural promotion, tourism development, youth empowerment, and business networking.

She reiterated that agriculture remains a priority sector under her administration due to its role in food security, employment creation, poverty reduction, and sustainable economic growth while calling for greater investment in infrastructure, technology, financing, veterinary services, and market access to help farmers transition from subsistence farming to commercially sustainable agriculture.

Established in 2018 and held annually in northern Namibia’s Ohangwena Region, the Omaludi Agricultural Festival is a rural event that brings together livestock farmers, community members, businesses, and government institutions to showcase agricultural activities, celebrate cultural traditions, and promote rural economic development through tourism, trade, and entrepreneurship. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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