Beijing’s Fragrant Hills to further limit number of tourists

BEIJING, Feb. 24 -- The Fragrant Hills (Xiang Shan) in suburban Beijing said it will strengthen measures to limit the number of tourists to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the management bureau of Xiang Shan, the indoor areas, as well as the relatively small scenic spots in the forest park, have been shut to prevent the gathering of crowds. Five parking lots surrounding Xiang Shan have also been closed from Monday, reducing the number of available parking spots to 680 during the epidemic. Xiang Shan, a royal garden in China's feudal times, covers 188 hectares in the northwest suburbs of Beijing.Xinhua